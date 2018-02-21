GRBJ: Drug maker opens $30M warehouse

A global drug maker with a manufacturing operation in the region has opened a 98,500-square-foot warehouse to free up production space on its campus. Rep. Fred Upton helped cut the ribbon at Pfizer. (Photo: Rep. Fred Upton, Facebook)

PORTAGE, MICH. - A global drug maker with a manufacturing operation in the region has opened a 98,500-square-foot warehouse to free up production space on its campus.

New York-based Pfizer unveiled last week the new warehouse, Building 541, at its Pfizer Global Supply operation in Portage, at 7000 Portage Rd.

It will house work-in-progress and finished products, all of which will be moved into the building by the end of the first quarter.

“Our current facility is one-million square feet, and we needed to claim the space at the current warehouse for new production,” said Bob Betzig, Portage site leader, Pfizer.

“We built this space to move the products into the new space and have enough room for future growth.”

The warehouse cost $30 million, along with $11 million for parking lot construction and other site features.

Construction started on Sept. 29, 2016 and was completed in January.

Read the entire article on the website of our partner, the Grand Rapids Business Journal, or pick up this week's edition of the Business Journal on your newsstand.

2018 Grand Rapids Business Journal