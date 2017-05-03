GRBJ: Dutch Girl Brewery files for bankruptcy after closure

A view inside from the entrance of Dutch Girl Brewery in Spring Lake, Mich. (Photo: Facebook)

SPRING LAKE, MICH. - A brewery that closed its doors last month has now filed for bankruptcy.

Dutch Girl Brewery — which was located in Spring Lake, at 14964 Cleveland St., before closing on March 14 — filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy yesterday.

Chapter 7 bankruptcy allows a bankruptcy trustee to tally and sell the debtors’ non-exempt assets and distribute the proceeds to pay creditors, liquidating the remaining assets and in many cases, discharging the debt.

Dutch Girl Brewery owners Luke Finchem and Melissa Kelly Rozema Finchem owe 31 creditors a total of $333,576.32, according to documents filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Michigan.

