GRBJ: Execs buy construction firm

Aaron Jonker, left, and Kurt Mulder (Photo: Wolverine Building Group)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A local construction firm has new owners.

Grand Rapids-based Wolverine Building Group said today that long-time employees Aaron Jonker and Kurt Mulder purchased the firm from the previous owners, Mike Kelly and Dick VanderZyden, making them the company’s fifth owners.

The leadership change has been in progress for the past 18 months.

Jonker and Mulder most recently served as co-presidents of the firm.

You can read the entire article on the website of our partner, the Grand Rapids Business Journal, or pick up this week's edition of the Business Journal on your newsstand.

2018 Grand Rapids Business Journal