GRBJ: Eye care practice settles into bew building

West Michigan Eyecare Associates is located in southeast Grand Rapids (Photo: Courtesy First Companies)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A local optometry practice has moved into a brand-new, 11,500-square-foot building.

West Michigan Eyecare Associates recently settled into its new office in Grand Rapids, at 2112 E. Paris Ave. SE, joining a number of medical practices along the corridor.

The 66-year-old practice was previously located at 4070 Lake Dr. until it moved in February.

Owner and optometrist Gregory Ford said the building is the third location for the practice since he began practicing with his father in 1990.

West Michigan Eyecare Associates occupies about 9,000 square feet in the structure, with the remaining space available for lease.

“We’ve been watching the growth of medical businesses in the area and jumped at the opportunity to construct our own building when land became available,” Ford said.

The new office features an open, collaborative workspace for the physicians and technicians, an optical bar for pickups and adjustments to glasses and contact lenses, a 1,500-square-foot basement and comfort amenities for patients.

