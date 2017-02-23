GRBJ: Family Christian closing stores after 85 years

Grand Rapids-based Family Christian Stores operates a national chain of stores. (Photo: familychristian.com)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A Grand Rapids-based retailer with locations across the region and nation is shutting down after 85 years.

Family Christian said today it plans to liquidate, because of “changing consumer behavior and declining sales.”

The chain’s stores sell Christian-themed products.

Family Christian filed for bankruptcy in February 2015, but it emerged later the same year after re-organization, according to Business Journal reports at the time.

The company has more than 3,000 employees and 240 locations in 36 states.

A timeline for liquidation and closings was not disclosed.

“We had two very difficult years post-bankruptcy,” Family Christian President Chuck Bengochea said. “Despite improvements in product assortment and the store experience, sales continued to decline. In addition, we were not able to get the pricing and terms we needed from our vendors to successfully compete in the market.”

Family Christian has multiple locations in West Michigan, including Grand Rapids, Grandville, Muskegon, Holland, Walker, Kalamazoo and Battle Creek.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

To read the entire story, visit the Grand Rapids Business Journal's website, or pick up this week's paper.

Grand Rapids Business Journal