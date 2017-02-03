GRBJ: Fifth Third Bank closes 4 local branches

The Fifth Third Bank building in downtown Grand Rapids has served as an ArtPrize venue. Photo via artprize.org

A bank has closed four of its branches in the region.

A spokesperson for Fifth Third Bancorp said today the closures, totaling seven statewide, were part of a nationwide pruning of 37 branches announced in September. Thirty-six shuttered their doors on Jan. 10, and one branch closed in November.

In an effort to minimize staff reduction, some employees will be moved to nearby branches.

Spokesperson Larry Magnesen said the closings didn’t have a major impact on employment levels.

Fifth Third CEO Greg Carmichael told the Business Journal in October the bank would likely be rolling back its brick-and-mortar presence as consumers trend toward using digital banking options.

Magnesen said 61 percent of all transactions are being made through digital channels, reducing the need for as many physical branch locations.

“That’s absolutely the biggest factor,” Magnesen said.

