GRBJ: Grand Rapids is 4th-best city to 'start a career' in US

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids is considered one of the most career-friendly places in the country for entry-level job seekers, according to a new report.

The personal finance website WalletHub released today its 2017 ranking of the “Best Cities to Start a Career,” and Grand Rapids ranks No. 4 just behind Salt Lake City, Orlando, Florida and Austin, Texas.

Methodology

WalletHub compared the 150 most-populated markets in the U.S. based on two key factors: professional opportunities and quality of life.

The data was split into 23 key indicators with various weights adding up to 100 points. A score of 100 represents the most favorable conditions for job-market entrants.

Professional opportunities (70 points): availability of entry-level jobs; monthly average starting salary; annual job growth rate; median income growth rate; economic mobility; workforce diversity; unemployment rate; underemployment rate; job security; job satisfaction; and entrepreneur-friendliness

Quality of life (30 points): median annual income; average length of work week (in hours); commuter-friendly jobs; average commute time (in minutes); share of population ages 25 to 34; strength of social ties; share of adults ages 25 and older with at least a bachelor’s degree; projected population growth; housing affordability; fun-friendliness; family friendliness; and singles-friendliness

Analysts then calculated the total score for each city based on its weighted average across all metrics and used the resulting scores to construct the final ranking.

