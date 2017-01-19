GRBJ: Grand Rapids is a top-10 market to 'stay in shape' in US

A pair of running shoes and single weight, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapidians like to exert themselves.

Grand Rapids ranks No. 9 in a ranking of the top U.S. markets to “stay in shape.”

The top-10 ranking was posted yesterday by Papillion, Nebraska-based Infogroup, a data and analytics company.

Infogroup searched through more than 15 million verified business records to find which metro areas have the most fitness clubs, gymnasiums, yoga instruction businesses, running and jogging supply stores, sporting goods retailers and recreation clubs.

Metro areas with more than one-million people were then ranked by the concentration of the businesses per 10,000 residents.

To see the full list of markets, visit the Grand Rapid's Business Journal's website or pick up a copy of this week's paper.

