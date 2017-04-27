GRBJ: Grand Rapids is No. 2 city in US where millennials are 'winning'

Millenials in business meeting, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids is considered the second-best city for millennials in the country.

A report released today by the real estate company Trulia, "Grandpa was a Millennial," compares adults ages 28-32 to those ages 33-55 over the past 55 years.

The report found that Grand Rapids is among the top cities where millennials are "winning at adulting" and more likely to own homes, make more money and have jobs compared to older generations — ranking No. 2 in the report's index of the "Best and Worst Places to be a Millennial," as of 2015.

Philadelphia is first, Omaha, Nebraska is third, New Orleans is fourth and Oklahoma City is fifth.

The report's findings on milliennials aren’t too far off historical norms for other generations at similar stages in life.

“Many narratives surround the current state of millennials are being made outside the context of what every young adult does at unusually high or low rates and regardless of where the long-term trends have been pointing for decades,” the report says.

