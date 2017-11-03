GRBJ: Grand Rapids is No. 5 'most underrated' city in US

Undated photo of the Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids is the fifth “most underrated city” in the country in a recent survey of travel readers.

Grand Rapids is featured in the ranking of “America’s most underrated cities” that Travel + Leisure posted last month.

The ranking is based on a survey by Travel + Leisure that asked readers to rate their hometowns and other cities across a range of categories, from quality of pizza to the friendliness of locals.

According to the post, Grand Rapids is “something of a ‘sleeper hit.’ Visitors might be surprised to find hip restaurants serving hyper-local produce, a handful of excellent craft brewers (try the Michigan Cherry IPA at Perrin) and a number of museums all within walking distance.”

“America’s most underrated cities”

1. Norfolk, Virginia

2. Buffalo, New York

3. Indianapolis

4. Cleveland

5. Grand Rapids

6. Milwaukee

7. Rochester, New York

8. Birmingham, Alabama

9. Kansas City, Missouri

10. Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota

11. Fort Worth, Texas

12. Pittsburg

13. Greenville, South Carolina

14. Philadelphia

15. Cincinnati

16. Tucson, Arizona

17. Detroit

18. Columbus, Ohio

19. Phoenix

20. Louisville, Kentucky

