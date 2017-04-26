GRBJ: Grand Rapids suburb ranks among 'best places to live' in US

An image from the East Grand Rapids Gaslight Village's Facebook page. (Photo: Facebook, East Grand Rapids Gaslight Village)

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A Grand Rapids suburb has been named one of the nation’s 25 “best places to live.”

East Grand Rapids ranks No. 24 in the 2017 “Best Places to Live” ranking by Niche, a website on neighborhoods and schools.

The ranking looked at 228 cities and 15,000 towns and neighborhoods in the U.S.

The ranking and its sub-rankings are based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities and amenities, with data collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI and CDC.

East Grand Rapids earned an A+ overall grade, with the same rating in public schools, housing and being good for families.

The suburb scored an A- for crime and safety, a B+ in nightlife and a B- in diversity.

East Grand Rapids carries a median home value of $270,100, and 91 percent of residents own their homes.

Grand Rapids metro top 10

1. East Grand Rapids

2. Forest Hills

3. Spring Lake

4. Holland

5. Grand Haven Charter Township

6. Beechwood

7. Grandville

8. Walker

9. Ferrysburg

10. Grand Haven

To read the entire story, pick up this week's edition of the Grand Rapids Business Journal or visit their website.

Grand Rapids Business Journal