GRBJ: Health system opening suburban integrated care facility

(Photo: Courtesy of Spectrum Health)

ADA, MICH. - A local health system is opening a new integrated care facility in a Grand Rapids suburb.

The new facility by Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health is in Ada, at 7128 E. Fulton St., and will open on Jan. 8.

The community is invited to tour the facility during an open house from 5-7 p.m. this Thursday.

The new 24,400-square-foot, two-story integrated care campus will provide patients a variety of services: primary care, pediatrics, women’s health, radiology, lab and outpatient rehabilitation.

In addition, occupational health services currently located within the neighboring Amway facilities will now be available at the facility.

The facility was designed and constructed by two local firms: Dixon Architecture and Erhardt Construction.

To read the entire story, pick up a copy of this week's Grand Rapids Business Journal, or visit their website.

© 2017 Grand Rapids Business Journal