GRBJ: Hilton brand plans hotel downtown

Canopy by Hilton is a "lifestyle" hotel brand that designs properties to be a "natural extension" of their neighborhoods. (Photo: Facebook.com/CanopybyHilton)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A new “lifestyle” hotel brand is coming to downtown Grand Rapids.

Canopy by Hilton, along with Lodgco Hospitality and Olsen Loeks Development, unveiled development plans today for the Canopy by Hilton Grand Rapids-Downtown.

The 164-room hotel is scheduled to open in late 2019.

Canopy by Hilton will be adjacent to the piazza in the Studio Park project announced in 2017. The project is slated to occupy city parking lots 4 and 5 south of Van Andel Arena.

The piazza will host year-round events for the public and expects to bring visitors from all over the region. Studio Park will also include a nine-screen Studio C! theater, 250 residential units, 40,000 square feet of retail space and class A office space and a parking ramp.

To read the entire story, pick up a copy of this week's Grand Rapids Business Journal, or visit their website.

