GRBJ: Homebuilders open spring Parade of Homes

A partial rendering of a custom home in Ada by Heartland Builders. (Photo: mygrhome.com)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - More than 70 homes will be featured in the spring Parade of Homes.

The 2017 Spring Parade of Homes by the Home Builders Association of Greater Grand Rapids will showcase homes built by 56 builders.

Lake Michigan Credit Union has sponsored this year’s event, with tickets available at most branches for $10. Tickets for $10 are also available online and $12 at parade homes.

The parade begins tomorrow and runs through June 10, with homes open Fridays, Saturdays and Memorial Day from 1-9 p.m. and Wednesdays from 5-9 p.m.

Some of the homes are available for sale. Homes range from $150,000 to more than $1 million.

You can read the entire article on the website of our partner, the Grand Rapids Business Journal , or pick up this week's edition of the Business Journal on your newsstand.

