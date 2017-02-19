GRBJ: HopCat to refocus on Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A refocus on Michigan is among the priorities for HopCat moving forward in 2017, according to the company’s new CEO.

HopCat founder Mark Sellers still is involved in day-to-day operations, but as chairman, now that Mark Gray, the company’s COO, has been appointed CEO. Gray came to BarFly Ventures, HopCat’s parent company, in January 2014 from the California-based Yard House sports bar chain, where he was director of operations.

Once he arrived at Barfly, Gray helped Sellers put together the strategic plan for the future of HopCat, including the expansion strategy and infrastructure in place. In 2015, HopCat announced a partnership with a Texas-based investment group and plans to open 30 HopCat locations in the next five years.

Following the announcement of the Kalamazoo HopCat location in early 2016, the Business Journal reported possible Michigan locations for the company had “dried up,” and it would continue to focus on Midwest college towns.

Currently, HopCat has open locations in Grand Rapids; Kalamazoo; East Lansing; Ann Arbor; Detroit; Indianapolis; Chicago; Madison, Wisconsin; Lincoln, Nebraska; and Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky. A HopCat in Kansas City, Missouri, is slated to open this week.

Announced locations include Port St. Lucie, Florida; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Royal Oak.

