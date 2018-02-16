GRBJ: Medical employer is No. 16 'Best Company to Work For' in US

Kalamazoo-based Stryker is a maker of medical devices and equipment with global operations, including its Endoscopy division in San Jose, California. (Photo: via Grand Rapids Business Journal)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - A maker of medical devices and equipment has again made a ranking of the nation’s best workplaces — along with several companies with a presence in West Michigan.

Kalamazoo-based Stryker ranks No. 16 in Fortune’s ranking of the “100 Best Companies to Work For” in the U.S. — the eighth year it has been recognized.

Last year, Stryker ranked No. 19 in the Fortune ranking, which is in its 21st year.

“It is an honor to be named one of Fortune’s ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ again this year,” said Katy Fink, VP and chief human resources officer, Stryker.

“This recognition is a result of our passionately driven people who produce remarkable results and work to win together as a team every day. We are proud of the work they do to make health care better.”

