GRBJ: Movie theater project approved for downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Plans for a $140-million downtown movie theater project are moving forward.

The Downtown Development Authority unanimously approved an updated mixed-use development proposal by Jackson Entertainment LLC, which would put a nine-screen Studio C! movie theater concept, apartments, a four-star hotel, parking ramp, and retail and office space in the Arena District.

The project will be built on a pair of surface parking lots owned by the city and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. — Areas 4 and 5 — just south of Van Andel Arena.

If approved by the city commission, construction on the project is expected to begin in November and conclude sometime in 2019.

“(This project) comes from your staff with a strong recommendation that this is the right thing to do, that it is a meaningful project and that it will return wealth to Grand Rapids,” DDA chair Brian Harris said.

