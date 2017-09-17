GRBJ: MSU opens $88.1M Grand Rapids Research Center

MSU sued for violatations of Title IX (Photo: file art)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A facility that will bring research partners together to investigate diseases like cancer, autism, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer's will open on Medical Mile this week.

The Michigan State University Grand Rapids Research Center (MSU GRRC), first announced in 2014 but in the works since 2010, will open this Thursday, Sept. 20, at 400 Monroe Ave. NW.

According to MSU’s most recent estimates, the center is expected to increase employment in the Grand Rapids area by about 480 jobs by 2029 and have an annual economic impact of $29 million from 2029 onward.

Paid for by MSU’s general fund, tax-exempt financing and $40 million in private donations, the six-story, 162,800-square-foot center came in just under the initial $88.1-million budget, which included the cost of demolishing the former Grand Rapids Press building that previously stood on the 7.85-acre site.

Norman Beauchamp, dean of the MSU College of Human Medicine, said the MSU principal investigators and their teams previously located up the hill in the Van Andel Research Institute (VARI) will move their studies to the new center but maintain ties with VARI.

