GRBJ: Muskegon ‘turns corner' with $1B in development

Site of the future Mercy Health Center Muskegon. (Photo: Muskegon Lakeshore Camber of Commerce)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Major new developments are underway along the Muskegon Lakeshore.

Over $1 billion is being invested in public spaces, new buildings and renovation projects. Several projects already have been completed, but many more are in development.

“A lot of people are saying 2017 has been the year that Muskegon has turned the corner,” said Cindy Larsen, Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce president. “We’re not done by any means, but you can actually see the difference.”

All projects are part of the Watch Muskegon campaign, a countywide, privately funded community improvement plan. The plan was launched by a number of local businesses and individual Muskegon County residents. Organizations that have donated to the cause include ArtVan Furniture, Fifth Third Bank, Lakeshore Art Festival, Mercy Health, Lakeshore Museum Center and Muskegon Community College.

