GRBJ: New Staybridge extended-stay hotel planned for Holland

Staybridge Suites says its hotels, such as the Denver-Stapleton location, offer "all the comforts of home." (Photo: Staybridge Suites)

HOLLAND, MICH. - An extended-stay hotel chain plans to build a location next to a Dutch theme park in the region, pending finalization of its land purchase.

Staybridge Suites, which has a location in Kentwood, has signed a purchase agreement with J&L Land Company, owned by Sue Nelis Bladek, to buy property in Holland Township, at 12178 and 12124 James St., next to Nelis' Dutch Village, at 12350 James St.

The hotel chain plans to build a 102-room, four-story hotel at the site, including a basketball court, pool and parking lot, according to plans filed with the township.

A special land-use permit for the hotel in the C-2 general commercial zoning district was approved at the Holland Township Planning Commission meeting on Feb. 7.

Staybridge also requests permission for a second-phase, 102-room unnamed “future hotel” development, according to the application for a special use permit.

