GRBJ: Partners opening brewery on 28th Street

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A new “local watering hole” is set to open on 28th Street.

Thornapple Brewing Co. in Grand Rapids said this week it is planning to open in March, at 6262 28th St. SE, west of Cascade Road SE.

The 3,300-square-foot space will seat 88 customers.

Founded by area homebrewers Eric Fouch and Jeff Coffey, the business will brew beer, hard cider and spirits and also offer wine, pizza and appetizers.

The pair will use a seven-barrel brewing system. A barrel is about 31 gallons.

Partners

Fouch and Coffey have nearly 50 years of combined brewing experience and are members of the homebrewing club Primetime Brewers, with Fouch serving as president.

Fouch and Coffey are both award-winning homebrewers in international competitions.

The pair met while working at Steelcase Test Lab in Kentwood. Coffey is an engineer, and Fouch is a chemist and biologist.

“After years of sharing original creations with friends, family and fellow brewers, we wanted to bring our experience to the public and enjoy it with a larger group,” Fouch said. “We simply want to enjoy our passion with those who will enjoy it with us.”

Coffey said the pair loves “going to breweries all over Grand Rapids, but having a location in our backyard is important.”

Drink menu

Thornapple Brewing Co.'s tentative drink menu for its launch features an English brown ale, porter, stout, IPA, saison and pale ale.

The hard cider list includes an English cider, fruit-based cider, hopped cider and barrel-aged cider.

Spirits include gin, rum, whiskey and eau de vie.

House red and white wines are included as well.

