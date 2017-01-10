GRBJ: Partners opening Southern restaurant

The Candied Yam co-owners Jessica Ann Tyson and Jermone Glenn pose for a photo. (Photo: thecandiedyamgr.com)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A new takeout restaurant in town is cooking up a Southern-style menu.

Jessica Ann Tyson and Jermone Glenn said this week they're opening The Candied Yam, a joint venture by the partners.

The Candied Yam will open on Jan. 13 in Breton Meadows Plaza in Grand Rapids, at 2305 44th St. SE.

The takeout business will also offer delivery and catering.

The Candied Yam's menu is full of “comfort soul-food meals”: creamy baked macaroni and cheese; country fried chicken; crispy fried catfish; pork chops with gravy; homemade meatloaf; black-eyed peas; greens with smoked turkey; and more.

The menu will also have vegan options.

