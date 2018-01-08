GRBJ: Perrigo names president and CEO

Uwe Röhrhoff. (Photo: Courtesy Perrigo)

A publicly traded drug maker in the region has named its new president and CEO.

Dublin-based Perrigo Company, which operates its North American headquarters in Allegan, said today Uwe Röhrhoff, former CEO at the Düsseldorf, Germany-based manufacturer Gerresheimer AG, has been appointed president, CEO and board member, effective Jan. 15, 2018.

Current CEO John Hendrickson, who announced his retirement last June, will remain with the company until March 15 to ensure a smooth transition.

Laurie Brlas, Perrigo chair, said the board chose Röhrhoff for his experience and reputation.

“Uwe brings a strong track record of operational excellence, strategic growth and health care supply chain management,” Brlas said.

“As the CEO of Gerresheimer AG, a publicly traded international manufacturer for the global pharmaceutical and health care industries, Uwe’s transformative strategic vision and focus on operational excellence enhanced the company’s leading market positions and created significant value for shareholders of approximately 225 percent in total shareholder return.”

Brlas said Perrigo is grateful to Hendrickson for his years of “contributions to the company over the past 28 years.”

“John has been a trusted leader, a great colleague and a friend to many, and we value his continued guidance as Uwe transitions into his new role.”

Röhrhoff said he’s looking forward to his opportunities at Perrigo.

“I have long admired Perrigo’s operational excellence and its mission to deliver high-quality, affordable health care products that improve the lives of patients and families,” Röhrhoff said. “I see great opportunity to leverage the company’s unique asset base and to lead its talented employees to deliver enhanced value for shareholders.”

