GRBJ: Produce company branches into cider

Apples in crate (Photo: eugenelucky, WWW.EUGENELUCKY.COM)

SPARTA, MICH. - A produce company in the region is expanding into the cider-making business.

Sparta-based Riveridge Produce Marketing said last week it has expanded with the addition of Riveridge Cider Co.

The 17,400-square-foot facility, located in Grant, is fully operational and has the capacity to produce 30,000 gallons of cider each day.

The new facility cold presses and bottles fresh varietal blends of apple cider, including Fuji, gala and honeycrisp.

The first bottles rolled off the line on Sep. 8.

