GRBJ: Record attendance drives hotel revenue

The Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in Grand Rapids (Photo: Peter Ross)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Kent County’s hotel revenue saw an increase of 6.8 percent in 2017. The percentage growth has not been as large as in past years, but the record revenue of nearly $211 million can be attributed to several factors.

West Michigan Sports Commission had a 32 percent increase in events. The 76 sporting events, including the State Games of America, brought more than 202,000 athletes and visitors to the area.

Last year saw the opening of the 20 Monroe Live concert venue, which hosted 154 events, 24 of which were sold out, with a total attendance of 180,000 guests.

Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park sold out 17 of its 30 concerts in its 2017 Summer Concert Series, and internationally acclaimed artist Ai Weiwei had an exhibit at the venue.

There was record attendance at John Ball Zoo in 2017, with more than 530,000 guests.

The Gerald R. Ford International Airport had another record year, with 2.8 million passengers in 2017.

This helped lead to a 67.2 percent occupancy rate, a slight increase from the 2016 rate of 66.6 percent. The 2017 national and state occupancy rates were 65.9 percent and 61.4 percent, respectively.

