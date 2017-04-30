The logo for the Fifth Third River Bank Run in downtown Grand Rapids. (Photo: rdwarriorsarahg, submitted)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Marty Allen found a spot on the curb near the starting line of the River Bank Run and perched beside his friend and volunteer Jerry Seigersma.

As they had done for years — ever since the first River Bank Run, when a strong gust of wind taught them the importance of cutting vent holes into the “START” banner — Allen lit a cigar and Seigersma his pipe, as they gazed on the space that soon would be occupied by thousands of runners.

“We’d sit there and laugh thinking about how the runners would react if they saw us,” Allen recalled.

Siegersma passed away in 2010, but Allen continues to be a mainstay at the annual race he co-founded in 1978. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Fifth Third River Bank Run, with more than 18,000 runners expected to take part in the event’s six road races. Each year, the event brings about $1.8 million in economic vitality to the area, and its flagship 25K is the largest 25K road race in the country.

“Somewhere between 1,000 and 1,500 people ran in that first race when all we had was the 25K,” Allen said. “The big transition came when we started adding races and other events, and I can honestly say that every year since that first year, we’ve improved.”

The River Bank Run was born when Frank Cashman, of the Grand Rapids Track Club, approached Allen, who was then the marketing director at Old Kent Bank. Allen and bank Chairman Richard Gillett were looking for a way to bring people into the resurgent downtown, when Cashman reached out and asked if Old Kent would be interested in sponsoring a road race.

