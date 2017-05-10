GRBJ: San Chez plans new restaurant downtown

San Chez, which opened in 1992, is a staple of downtown Grand Rapids. (Photo: Courtesy of Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Twenty-five years after opening, San Chez is planning to open a second restaurant in downtown Grand Rapids.

Dan Schneider and Cindy Schneider, the owners of the tapas bistro, are in the process of finalizing financing for their second venture, Roam by San Chez, which will be located in the Calder Plaza Building, at 250 Monroe Ave. NW, across from DeVos Place Convention Center.

Cindy Schneider said they have signed a lease with Grand Rapids-based CWD Real Estate Investment for the 2,000-square-foot space and plan to open by the end of the year.

“The concept is roaming around the world and eating global street food,” Schneider said.

She said Roam by San Chez will offer the most-popular street food from countries all over the globe. Specifically, Schneider said there will be items from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Turkey, Ireland and Canada, as well as a burger representing the U.S.

Due to its location across from the convention center, Schneider said she expects the restaurant to do a large amount of take-out orders.

It will also have dine-in seating for 60-70.

Roam by San Chez will operate seven days a week during breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Schneider wasn’t sure exactly how many employees will be hired, but she said a good estimate is 20-25.

