GRBJ: Senior living company completes $9M community

The community sitting room at Grand Village Assisted Living & Memory Care in Grandville. (Photo: Leisure Living Management)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Construction has finished on a new $9-million assisted living facility in the area.

Grand Rapids-based Leisure Living Management, a senior lifestyle services company, plans to open Grand Village Assisted Living & Memory Care in Grandville, at 3939 44th St. SW, by the end of the month.

The facility was built to help accommodate an identified need for senior housing, according to Samantha Thelen, director of business development, Leisure Living Management.

She said the company felt the “small size and boutique amenities” offered something new to Grandville.

The campus contains one one-story, 43,000-square-foot building with 30 assisted living apartments and 14 memory care apartments.

