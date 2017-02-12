GRBJ: Slows Bar BQ now offering table service

The pulled pork sliders are part of the game-day package from Slow's Bar B-Q. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - For Slows Bar BQ, the customer is always right.

The Downtown Market restaurant said it has converted half of its dining space to accommodate full service dining after several of its customers made the request.

Slows opened in the Downtown Market in August 2015 as a market style restaurant in the vein of barbeque joints found in Texas and Kansas.

That means customers order their meals at the counter in the exact portion sizes they want and then move along to the cashier to make their payment. Seating is available for diners who wish to eat their food in or they can take it to go.

Terry Perrone, co-owner and managing director for Slows, said the market style works great for most guests, especially lunch guests in a hurry, but patrons also want to have the option of sitting down and ordering from the menu.

He said the restaurant still will be market style during the day, but beginning at 4 p.m. on weekdays and all day on Saturdays and Sundays, it will offer full service dining, as well.

Perrone said 11 tables will be devoted to full service dining during these times as well as the bar seats, which already offered the full service experience. During the summer, patio seating also will be available for full service dining.

