GRBJ: Smaller businesses find suburban locations

Johnny Mac's Sporting Goods storefront (Photo: Courtesy Facebook)

KENTWOOD, MICH. - A flurry of fourth-quarter activity will result in some new faces and expanded spaces for clients of a West Michigan commercial real estate firm.

Bradley Company recently released its completed commercial real estate deals for the fourth quarter of 2017, which include the arrival of new businesses to West Michigan, as well as the expansion of native businesses.

The financial nature of the transactions was not disclosed.

St. Louis-based Johnny Mac’s Sporting Goods will open its first West Michigan location at 3094 28th St. SE, Kentwood. Bradley’s Mike Lopatin represented both the tenant and the landlord, Radcliff Development Company LLC.

Johnny Mac’s will lease 9,883 square feet of retail space. The deal was finalized in November and the sporting goods store is scheduled to open in February. Lopatin said the company was drawn to the region because they felt it was a “natural fit.”

“I think they saw an opportunity to service a good consumer base that is going to be left over after MC Sports (closed),” he said. “There’s such a broad variety of colleges and high schools committed to teams sports. They love that there are so many different schools around here.”

