GRBJ: State approves $19.3M for West Side project, including Meijer store

A rendering of a mixed-use development in Grand Rapids on the corner of Bridge Street NW and Seward Avenue NW. (Photo: Rockford Construction)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A $55-million West Side project, including a planned Meijer store, has been approved by the state for $19.3 million in funding.

Grand Rapids-based Rockford Construction said today it was awarded a $6.3-million loan and $13 million in Tax Increment Financing by the Michigan Economic Development Corp.’s Michigan Strategic Fund for a mixed-use development in Grand Rapids on the corner of Bridge Street NW and Seward Avenue NW.

The developer will contribute 13 percent of the project costs in equity, or $7.6 million, and has secured a $41.7-million loan from Mercantile Bank, according to the MSF board packet.

“A project of this scale requires a high level of collaboration at the local and state level,” Rockford Construction CEO Mike VanGessel said. “This is a key approval for this transformational project, and it couldn’t move forward without it.”

Demolition of existing properties will begin next month, according to Rockford, with construction starting in June.

The first phase is expected to open in fall 2018.

Grand Rapids Business Journal