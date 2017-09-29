GRBJ: Suburban brewery plans taproom in Grand Rapids

Ada-based Gravel Bottom Craft Brewery & Supply was founded in 2013. (Photo: Courtesy Gravel Bottom / GRBJ, ©Steph Harding Photo)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A suburban brewery is planning to expand into Grand Rapids.

Ada-based Gravel Bottom Craft Brewery & Supply said it plans to open an new 18,000-square-foot facility and is considering the former MC Sports store in northeast Grand Rapids, at 3150 Plainfield Ave. NE.

The beer styles produced in Ada would also be available at the Grand Rapids location.

The brewery will present its plan to the city on Oct. 12. It hopes to begin construction between this December and February 2018.

