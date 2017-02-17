GRBJ: West Michigan companies are among 'World's Most Admired'

A look inside a “super suite” of customized operating room equipment by Berchtold, which was acquired by Kalamazoo-based Stryker, a maker of medical devices and equipment. (Photo: Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Three West Michigan employers have earned a spot on a national business publication’s annual ranking of companies with the strongest reputations in their industries.

Fortune released today its 2017 ranking of the “World’s Most Admired Companies,” and Battle Creek-based Kellogg Company , Kalamazoo-based Stryker and Benton Harbor-based Whirlpool Corporation are on the ranking.

The top five companies on the 680-company ranking are Apple, Amazon, Starbucks, Berkshire Hathaway and Disney.

Rounding out the top 10 are Alphabet, General Electric, Southwest Airlines, Facebook and Microsoft.

