Group opening Italian restaurant on Medical Mile

Palio Grand Rapids will serve Italian fare from its space in Grand Rapids' Midtown neighborhood. (Photo: Courtesy Mainstreet Ventures)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The former El Barrio Mexican Grill space in town has signed a new tenant.

Come spring, Palio, an Italian restaurant in Ann Arbor, will open its second location in the space in Grand Rapids’ Midtown neighborhood, at 545 Michigan St. NE.

Palio is operated by Ann Arbor-based Mainstreet Ventures, which operates 21 restaurants in five states, two of which, The Chop House and the cigar lounge La Dolce Vita, are in Grand Rapids.

Palio will serve pizzas, pastas and other Italian fare in a bright and lively atmosphere.

The restaurant will offer dine in and carryout. It will also feature a full bar.

Palio is undergoing a $400,000 renovation, which is expected to be completed by April.

