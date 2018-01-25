Partners opening riverfront restaurant downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A pair of partners are planning to open an American-style restaurant along the Grand River downtown.
Linear, a “modern” restaurant, will anchor The Homes at River’s Edge in Grand Rapids, at 1001 Monroe Ave. NW, according to Orion Real Estate Services, part of Grand Rapids-based Orion Construction, yesterday.
The $10.5-million, mixed-use development features 32 apartments.
Linear plans to open within the coming months.
Read the full story on the Grand Rapids Business Journal
© 2018 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs