Great Lakes Fresh Market opening new store

Great Lakes Fresh Market to open new store Feb. 5.

NORTON SHORES, MICH. - Crews have less then one month to renovate the former Plumb's store on Sherman Boulevard. It's where a new Great Lakes Fresh Market will open on Monday, Feb. 5.

The store is in the city of Norton Shores. The Plumb's store closed in 2016.

Great Lakes Fresh Market signs are now at the location. The opening date was posted this week on the Great Lakes Fresh Market Facebook page.

The store will be third Great Lakes Fresh Market in Muskegon County.

In 2017, Great Lakes Fresh Market closed a location in Whitehall Township.

