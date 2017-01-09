WZZM
Interview: What to expect at Detroit auto show

The North American International Auto Show is underway in Detroit. Cars.com's Joe Weisenfelder joined WZZM 13 for a preview and to discuss what the auto industry can expect under a Trump administration.

Staff , WZZM 5:58 PM. EST January 09, 2017

DETROIT - The North American International Auto Show has revved up for its 2017 event.

Right now, the media is getting a first look before the public has a chance to see the latest and greatest next weekend. Doors open for the public Saturday, Jan. 14.

Watch above as Joe Weisenfelder with WZZM 13's TEGNA partner Cars.com joined Nick LaFave to highlight what's to come at the auto show, as well as what sort of pressure incoming president Donald Trump can place on the auto industry.

