Kellogg hires new CFO, announces release of new products

The Kellogg Co. headquarters in downtown Battle Creek. (Photo: Dillon Davis, Battle Creek Enquirer)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - Kellogg Co. has hired Fareed Khan as its chief financial officer.

Khan, formerly of US Foods Holding Corp., will replace outgoing CFO Ron Dissinger, who announced his intentions to retire last year. He comes to the Battle Creek-based breakfast and snack food company after four years at US Foods with previous stops as senior vice president and CFO of United Stationers and in several management-level roles at USG Corp.

Khan officially joins the company on Feb. 17.

"Fareed is a proven business leader whose deep expertise and diverse background make him the right choice as our new CFO and leader of our global finance organization," Kellogg Chairman and CEO John Bryant said in a news release Friday. "Having served in finance leadership, as well as commercial and operational roles, Fareed will play a critical role in driving our 2020 Growth Plan and 350 basis-point margin expansion goal.

"We look forward to welcoming him to the Kellogg team."

It has been a busy news week for the company. On Tuesday, Kellogg said it's releasing at least 50 new products in its cereal, snacks and frozen food brands. The next day, the company's venture capital fund, eighteen94 capital, said it led a $4.25 million funding round for Kuli Kuli, an Oakland, Calif. manufacturer and distributor of moringa-based products.

Battle Creek Enquirer