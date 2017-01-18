Kellogg to cut 250 jobs from North American workforce

Kellogg Co. world headquarters in downtown Battle Creek. (Photo: Enquirer file)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - Kellogg Co. plans to cut 250 jobs from its North American operations as a part of Project K, a cost-cutting program by the company, Battle Creek Unlimited President and CEO Joe Sobieralski told the Enquirer on Wednesday.

Kellogg confirmed the report in a statement this morning but did not provide details.

Sobieralski informed the BCU board via email that Kellogg said it's "focused on eliminating work that doesn’t drive the highest returns" and becoming more efficient by removing a duplication of work within the company. He said jobs will be reduced as the company implements these changes.

It is unclear how many employees will be affected at its headquarters in Battle Creek and in its North American Global Business Services operation in Grand Rapids. The company confirmed Sobieralski's report but did not say which departments will be affected, how it determined which jobs are being reduced or how many local employees could lose jobs.

"As we see the announcement of 250 North American colleagues, obviously, Battle Creek is headquartered here, so we don't know the full impact of the jobs affected here in Battle Creek, if any at all," Sobieralski said. "This is number three of the (losses in) cereal industries in Battle Creek and it really speaks to the industry as a whole. It isn't just a Battle Creek issue, but it hits more home because we're Cereal City USA."

It is yet another blow to cereal industry workers in Battle Creek. In November, TreeHouse Foods Inc. said it's cutting 100 jobs from its ready-to-eat cereal plant at 150 S. McCamly St. in Battle Creek.

Those cuts, knocking out 63 percent of the factory's workforce, are expected to begin this year and take place over a 15-month period.

The following month, Post Consumer Brands said it is planning to shift some of Battle Creek's cereal production volume from its site at 275 Cliff St. to other facilities. Post declined to share the number of job cuts expected there, but the number is believed to be between 70 and 80 positions, according to Battle Creek city officials.

Michigan Works! Southwest Director of Talent Solutions Chris Walden said the agency has been working with BCU in regards to Kellogg's decision, as well as recent other reductions at cereal plants in the area.

"We are committed to helping the afflicted workers transition into new opportunities," Walden said.

