Kellogg to shift resources, close distribution centers

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - Ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings call Thursday, Kellogg Co. said it is leaving its direct store delivery network this year, signaling closures and employee layoffs at company distribution centers.

The company said it will begin exiting the network in the second quarter of 2017, instead moving the company's U.S. Snacks business to the warehouse model. It is a model already used by Kellogg's Pringles brand as well as some of its frozen foods and morning foods businesses. A transition is expected to reduce the "complexity and cost structure while driving growth and profitability for the company and its retail partners," the company said Wednesday.

Kellogg said it will transfer inventor from its distribution centers to retailers' warehouse before closing those distribution centers.

"The consumer and retail landscape continues to change," Kellogg's Chairman and CEO John Bryant said in a statement. "We have to change the way we reach and communicate with consumers. Because our customers' and our own warehouse distribution systems have become more efficient and effective, we can now redeploy resources previously tied to DSD and direct them to the kinds of brand investments that drive greater demand with today's consumers − ultimately growing our business and our retailers' businesses."

Bryant said while it is the right move for the company, he called it a "difficult decision" due to the impact on company employees. It is another blow to Kellogg employees under Project K, a cost-cutting initiative by the company.

Last month, the company said it is cutting 250 North American jobs, the majority of which will come from its headquarters in Battle Creek.

"We are doing everything we can to help our employees manage through this transition," Bryant said.

Kellogg's exit from its direct store delivery network is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2017.

