Make them your own: Wolverine allowing customers to customize

Customers can create custom-designed Wolverine 1000 Mile boots with select components from the brand. (Photo: Wolverine Worldwide)

BIG RAPIDS, MICH. - Fans of the Wolverine '1000 Mile' boot will soon have the chance to completely customize their own pair.

Wolverine, a brand Rockford-based Wolverine Worldwide, is introducing the Wolverine Workshop -- a customizable service. Customers will be able to create their own '1000 Mile' boot from select components online and at the store.

All the customized boots will be manufactured in at the Wolverine's factory in Big Rapids.

Customers will be able to completely personalize their boots -- choosing from premium upper materials, including Horween leather and Charles F. Stead suede, in colors from classic brown to hot pink. They will also be able to pick the outsole, eyelets, laces, stitching colors and monogram.

According to the Grand Rapids Business Journal, custom boots will start at $400 and are offered in men’s and women’s sizes.

Wolverine introduced the first 1000 Mile boots in 1914.

Todd Yates, president of Wolverine, said the workshop gives customers the opportunity to “play the designer role” and build a boot that is “unique and one-of-a-kind to them.”

Wolverine hopes to connect with loyal and new customers alike.

Carrie Hill, senior design manager, said the brand is "fortunate" to have the Big Rapids factory, which she said can “execute excellent quality craftsmanship and attention to detail,” making the option for customization possible.

