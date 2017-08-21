Mandarin Chinese Buffet on 28th abruptly closes

The Mandarin Chinese Buffet sign (Photo: Courtesy of Biddergy)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The well-known Mandarin Chinese Buffet located on 28th Street has abruptly closed.

According to a news release from Biddergy, there will be an online auction on Thursday to sell all the remaining contents of the restaurant, including kitchen equipment, furniture, supplies, fixtures, decorations and memorabilia.

Earlier this month, Biddergy announced the closure of downtown Grand Rapids Saladworks. The closing of the Ionia Avenue location left the Saladworks at the Shops CenterPoint on 28th Street the only Saladworks franchise open in all of Michigan.

There will be a pre-auction inspection on Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only. Those interested should call 866-260-1611.

To view the items up for action, visit the Mandarin Chinese Buffet's Biddergy auction page.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

