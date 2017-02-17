MC Sports closing all stores after filing bankruptcy

MC Sports filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Tuesday and will liquidate all 68 of its stores including its Battle Creek location at 12765 Harper Village Dr. (Photo: Al Lassen/For the Enquirer) (Photo: Lenneman, Roger)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - MC Sports has announced that it will be closing all 66 stores across the Midwest after having filed for bankruptcy just a few days ago.

MC Sports was founded in Grand Rapids 70 years ago, in 1946, and was one of the few remaining privately held sporting goods chains in the country. The company filed bankruptcy on Feb. 14 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Western District of Michigan.

MC Sports currently operates 24 stores in Michigan. To see a list of locations throughout the region, click here.

MC Sports employs more than 1,300 people and has more than $170 million in annual revenues, however the company also has more than $14 million in trade debt, according to its court filings.

MC Sports owes about $3.8 million to Nike and $2.4 million to Under Armour with totals in the hundreds of thousands for others such as Adidas Group, Columbia Sportswear and Wilson Team Sports, among others.

The company also has almost $475,000 in debt for media and marketing services.

“Across the Midwest, MC Sports became a fabric of the community,” stated Scott K. Carpenter, President of GA Retail Solutions, a leading provider of asset disposition and auction solutions, and a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc.

“For a region in which sports and outdoor activities are incredibly popular,” he said, “this is a truly compelling event.”

