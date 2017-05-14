Michigan man launches ovulation testing company

Maybe Baby (Photo: Ken Nemec)

ST. CLAIR, MICH. - A St. Clair man is attempting to make it easier for women to know when they are ovulating.

Ken Nemec, 57, has brought the Europe-based ovulation tester called Maybe Baby to the United States. He is the sole licensed distributor for the United States, Mexico and Canada. He launched his sales in October and has sold about 1,000 so far.

Nemec said the device is more accurate that urine-based ovulation testers. Maybe Baby evaluates changes in saliva to determine if a woman is ovulating. A single device can be used over and over.

Nemec said after watching his two oldest daughters struggle to conceive he felt a better ovulation-testing procedure was needed.

“My oldest two girls had fibroid tumors and had a difficult time getting pregnant,” he said. “Our girls had 10 years of trying and tears and doctors and tests.”

Eventually his daughters decided to adopt children, but Nemec always felt heartbroken watching his daughters struggle through the emotions of infertility.

“My daughter said to me ‘you don’t know how hard it is to pee in a cup and pay a dollar for a test result every day and not even know if the results are accurate,’” Nemec said.

Nemec said he ordered the first shipment of Maybe Baby supplies in September and set-up sales on Amazon and built his own website before launching the following month. Currently the products are in about 10 stores and a few doctors offices. He is working to expand the sales locations and distribute nationwide.

The company’s office is located in Smiths Creek and currently has just one full-time employee running the business. The office shares space with Nemec’s other business venture, Ever Sharp Tools.

Originally Nemec tried to open Ever Sharp Tools in the St. Clair Industrial Park. St. Clair City Council voted to not move forward to support the project, so Nemec found a more affordable space in Smiths Creek. He is the president of the company which sells cutting tools that make gears.

Ever Sharp Tools is based in China and supplies tools for American-based manufacturing companies such as General Motors. The company expanded to America in order to better supply its American customers. Nemec plans on expanding the company in the next five to seven years and to hire more employees along the way.

Nemec purchased the building at 71 Ash Drive, Smiths Creek, in December and Ever Sharp Tools now has five employees. Maybe Baby was operated out of Nemec’s home until the business grew large enough to need additional space.

For more information on Maybe Baby go to www.MaybeBabyTester.com.

