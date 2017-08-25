New hotel, medical office proposed for old Kmart property in Georgetown Twp.

If approved, the development would include a restaurant, hotel and medical offices. (Photo: Fleszar, Christopher)

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MICH. - In Ottawa County, a new development might be coming to a large piece of commercial property in Georgetown Township.

A Chicago developer wants to build a medical office building and hotel-conference center at 200 Chicago Drive near Kenowa Hills Avenue. The township purchased the property four years ago and demolished the vacant Kmart.

Officials say the proposed development is the early stages. Chicago Diversified Foods bought the land from the township for $1.5 million.

If built, the development would also include a restaurant and new Aldi store.

