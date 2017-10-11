New relationship with IBM means some Meijer employees are out of a job

Meijer storefront, file photo. (Photo: WZZM 13)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Meijer confirmed they are cutting jobs in the company's IT department.

In a statement, Meijer's Chief Information Officer Terry Ledbetter said, "We are making changes to our ITS structure that will enable us to provide even more solutions in both the digital and physical space for Meijer customers."

Ledbetter also went on to mention the company's new partnership with IBM.

"One of these changes is a new relationship with IBM which leverages their strengths in cloud-based computing, and involves transitioning a number of our ITS professionals to IBM," he said.

The specific number of job cuts were not made public because Meijer is a privately owned company. The statement did say Meijer would be helping the employees affected with the new changes.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV