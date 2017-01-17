Part of GM's $1B investment to come to Grand Rapids area

The General Motors Co. (GM) logo is displayed on a flag flying outside of the company's transmission plant in Warren, Michigan, U.S., on Friday, Oct. 21, 2011. (Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

WYOMING, MICH. - GM officials announced the company will invest $1 billion in U.S. manufacturing operations -- some of that money will make its way to West Michigan.

The company confirmed this afternoon Tuesday, Jan. 17, part of its investment will be going to its Wyoming facility for axle production. It's located at 2100 Burlingame Ave. SW.

In 2015, GM announced a $119 million investment in the Wyoming facility. At the time, the company said it recognized the great workforce in the Grand Rapids area.

The company only confirmed that it was planning on making some of the axles in West Michigan but wouldn't release specifics on when that might happen.

Today's move comes just one week after President-elect Donald Trump criticized GM for its plants in Mexico. The auto company says the investment has been in the works for a while but added this was good timing to make the announcement.

The company says it will begin work on insourcing axle production for its next generation full-size pickup trucks, including work previously done in Mexico, to operations in Michigan, creating 450 U.S. jobs.

The investments cover multiple new vehicles, advanced technology and component projects. A combination of 1,500 new and retained jobs are tied to the new investments.

Details of individual projects will be announced throughout the year.

