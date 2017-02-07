Perrigo announces agreement with Starboard, changes to board of directors

Perrigo headquarters in Allegan. (Photo: WZZM)

DUBLIN - Perrigo Company Tuesday, Jan. 7, announced it has entered into an agreement with Starboard Value LP regarding the membership and composition of the Perrigo Board of Directors and certain customary standstill restrictions.

Starboard owns approximately 6.7 percent of Perrigo's shares.

Under the terms of the agreement, Jeffrey Smith, Starboard's CEO and Chief Investment Officer, Bradley Alford and Jeffrey Kindler have been appointed to the Perrigo Board, effective immediately, and Starboard will also be recommending two additional independent directors to be added to the Perrigo Board.

Current directors, Herman Morris, Shlomo Yanai, Michael Jandernoa and Gary Kunkle will step down from the Board effective immediately.

Perrigo's Board of Directors will be composed of 10 members until the appointment of an additional Board member. Ellen Hoffing will step down from the Board upon the appointment of the second additional Board member recommended by Starboard at a later date.

Perrigo's Board of Directors Chairman, Laurie Brlas, commented in a press release, "Since our respective appointments in April 2016, John Hendrickson and I have been committed to bringing new energy and fresh perspectives to Perrigo. We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Starboard and look forward to working closely with the new directors to create value for our shareholders. On behalf of the Perrigo Board and management team, I want to thank Michael Jandernoa, Gary Kunkle, Herman Morris, and Shlomo Yanai for their commitment to Perrigo's shareholders and significant contributions to the Company as a whole throughout their tenure."

Jeff Smith said, "I am pleased that we were able to reach a constructive agreement with Perrigo to reconstitute the Board with new independent directors. Brad Alford and Jeff Kindler bring important experience, expertise and perspectives to Perrigo, and I look forward to getting started right away and working closely with management and fellow board members with the common goal of maximizing value for all shareholders."

The complete agreement between Perrigo and Starboard will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K.

Courtesy: Perrigo

(© 2017 WZZM)