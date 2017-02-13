Price of drug for overdoses jumps more than 600 percent

In this April 3, 2014 photo, Dr. Eric Edwards, Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Research and Development for Kaleo, demonstrates how to use Evzio, a product they developed that reverses the effects of pain medicine or heroin overdose. (Photo: Bob Brown, AP)

The price for an injectable drug touted as an antidote for opioid overdoses has jumped more than 600%, prompting outrage from first responders to health advocates to the U.S. Senate.

Evzio contains naloxone, which saves the lives of people who are overdosing. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved medication is designed to be used by people who don't have medical training, such as police officers and families who have relatives with substance abuse problems.

The price for Evzio, which is an important tool to deal with the U.S. opioid crisis, has jumped from $690 in 2014 to $4,500.

That's against the backdrop of a huge rise in the number of prescription opioid overdose deaths in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the figure has quadrupled since 1999. During that period, more than 183,000 individuals died.

On Wednesday, 31 U.S. senators, including Michigan Democrats Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, sent a letter to Kaléo Pharmaceuticals, the maker of Evzio, to complain.

"Such a steep rise in the cost of this drug threatens to price out families and communities that depend on naloxone to save lives," the letter reads. "At a time when Congress has worked to expand access to naloxone products and to assist state and local communities to equip first responders with this lifesaving drug, this startling price hike is very concerning."

Naloxone also comes in a nasal spray and an injectable for health care professionals.

The uproar mirrors that surrounding the huge price increases for the EpiPen, an epinephrine auto-injector that is used on people having allergic reactions, and the toxoplasmosis drug Daraprim, used by people who have AIDS, cancer or a weakened immune system.

According to the Spencer Williamson, the CEO of Richmond, Va.-based drugmaker Kaleo, people with commercial insurance can get Evzio for free whether or not they have high-deductible plans or if Evzio isn't covered by their insurance companies, as can patients without insurance who have a household income below $100,000. It's $360 for patients paying cash.

"In February 2016, the list price of EVZIO increased so that we could launch this access program for patients. Because of this patient access program for EVZIO, more Americans are able to obtain naloxone for $0 out-of-pocket than any time in history," he said in a written statement.

According to the company, the prices, $690 and $4,500, are incorrect.

The figures cited by the senators come from a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Williamson said the listed wholesale price, which is for distributors selling to pharmacies, is $4,100, but it's "not a true net price to anyone, including the distributors or pharmacies, due to numerous discounts and rebates that are negotiated in the supply chain that make up our health care system."

He added that Kaléo has donated nearly 200,000 doses to "public health departments, first responders and nonprofits serving patients in need."

The FDA says naloxone is an important, lifesaving medication for those with opioid overdoses, though it doesn't have the authority to review or approve drug prices, which are set by manufacturers and distributors.

"The agency recognizes that emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose is an urgent public health priority, and there is still a need to improve access to naloxone to save lives from overdoses. Identifying ways to make naloxone more accessible is an important component of the FDA’s opioid action plan," spokesman Michael Felberbaum said in an e-mail.

Evzio's cost increase is part of of a larger trend — a perfect storm of monopolies, constant demand and societal ills.

"There's a highly inelastic demand, meaning people are willing to pay for it, because they really don’t have other alternatives," said Pinar Karaca-Mandic, an associate professor of health policy and management at the University of Minnesota. "There has been a big shift in demand. Naloxone used to be pretty much used by hospitals and ambulances. It didn’t have as much demand, but with the opioid epidemic,.. there’s a big market.

While it is reasonable for drug companies to want to recoup research and development costs and for society to want to reward pharmaceutical innovation, the health economist said the way to stop such price hikes is to change the rules of the game.

"Policy makers' goals should be increased competition in the market, so they can’t behave like this," she said. "FDA incentives to other companies to provide other generic versions of naloxone or decreasing the regulatory (burden) for other companies to speed up alternatives."

Detroit Free Press