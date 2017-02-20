Remaining 3 Plumb's stores sold but will remain open

A Plumb's grocery store in Muskegon County. (Photo: Jon Mills, WZZM)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - The three remaining Plumb's grocery stores in Muskegon County are now owned by a new company.

LM Foods LLC, based in Menominee, Mich., says renovations and a rebranding effort at the North Muskegon, Muskegon and Whitehall stores will begin soon. That process could take six to eight weeks, and the stores will remain open to customers.

Shoppers at the North Muskegon store will be the first to see new merchandise on shelves.

Plumb's 125 employees have been transferred to LM Foods. Last year, Plumb's closed stores in Norton Shores and Newaygo.

A Plumb's grocery store in Muskegon. (Photo: Jon Mills, WZZM)

Great Lakes Foods, also based in Menominee, became the primary distributor for the stores last fall.

At this time, the new owners has not decided on a new name for the stores. It might not be revealed until grand openings are held at all three stores.

